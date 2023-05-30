This story first appeared in The Outsider, the premium outdoor newsletter by Jason Blevins.



At least 17 people died at Colorado ski resorts in the 2022-23 ski season, an increase over previous years and above the seasonal average but still below the grim record of 22 fatalities set in the low-snow season of 2011-12.

Colorado ski resorts do not report deaths or injuries. This year’s statewide count comes from requests made by The Colorado Sun to coroners in 16 Colorado counties with ski areas.

There were at least nine skier and snowboarder deaths at Colorado ski areas in the 2021-22 ski season, down from at least 11 fatalities in the 2020-21 ski season. Ski areas across the country reported 57 fatal accidents in the 2021-22 ski season, up from 48 in the 2020-21 ski season.

There were also two teenagers killed while sledding in the closed Copper Mountain halfpipe after the resort was closed for the night. There were at least four deaths resulting from medical issues. Five people died after colliding with a tree. And at least two people died after falling into deep snow, like a tree well. And 16 of the season’s 17 deaths inside ski resort boundaries were men.

Here is the list of ski area deaths reported from coroners in 16 Colorado counties with ski areas.

The March 17 death of the Illinois man resulted from a fall from Breckenridge’s Zendo chairlift, a fixed-grip quad. The man fell about 25 feet shortly before the first lift tower.

An investigation by the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board determined the chairlift was not malfunctioning and did not have any mechanical and electrical issues. The board’s investigation report cited a passenger on the chair with the man describing how “the victim twisted to brush something off of the chair seat and in twisting slid off of the chair.”

The rare chairlift death was the first since 2016, when a chairlift malfunctioned at Ski Granby Ranch, throwing Kelly Huber and her two daughters to the ground. Huber died and her family sued the resort for wrongful death. The Ski Granby Ranch resort settled with the Huber family in 2022. Huber’s death was the first fatality caused by a malfunctioning chairlift in Colorado since a chairlift failure at Keystone killed two and injured 49 in 1985, and the first nationally since a 1993 death at California’s Sierra Ski Ranch.

The National Ski Areas Association counts 14 fatalities on U.S. ski area chairlifts from seven mechanical malfunctions from 1973 to 2020, a span in which the industry provided more than 18.3 billion rides to skiers, covering 9.2 billion miles.