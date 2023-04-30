A backcountry skier was killed over the weekend in an avalanche near Breckenridge, according to a preliminary report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The skier was alone likely on Saturday and caught in a “small, but long-running avalanche” on Bald Mountain, which is southeast of Breckenridge, the report says. Members from the CAIC are on-site Sunday.

The person’s identity has not been released. CAIC estimates the avalanche happened at about 13,000 feet; the summit of Bald Mountain is 13,690 feet.

The state agency also said they were raising the avalanche danger to moderate for Sunday in the high country after “a poor overnight freeze and dust beginning to resurface.”

This marks the 11th avalanche death in the 2022-23 season, and first since March 19 when a skier was killed near Aspen Highlands resort. Seven people were killed in avalanches last winter, and 12 people died in the 2020-21 season.

CAIC officials posted Sunday that backcountry skiers and snowboarders should start and end the day early and to “expect these wet snow concerns to escalate over the next few days.”

“At low elevations, the frozen crusts in the upper snowpack that will initially provide supportive travel conditions will begin to wet and lose strength,” CAIC said Sunday morning. “This is most concerning on the Western Slope, where overnight lows stayed above freezing in many locations. In the afternoon, the ‘trap doors’ will begin to open, making over-snow travel punchy and difficult, raising the concern for wet avalanches that gouge deeper into the snowpack.”

