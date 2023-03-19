A large backcountry avalanche Sunday just beyond the Aspen Highlands ski area boundary killed one person.

The slide happened in the Maroon Bowl, which is on the backside of the popular Highland Bowl, a hike-to area on Aspen Highlands. Three backcountry skiers were caught in the avalanche, two of whom were able to self extricate themselves.

A closer look at the fatal Maroon Bowl avalanche on Sunday, March 19, 2023. (Colorado Avalanche Information Center)

The identity of the person killed in the avalanche wasn’t immediately released.

“Maroon Bowl is a steep northwest-facing slope in the near treeline elevation band. The avalanche broke about 200 feet wide and ran about 2,000 vertical feet,” the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said in an initial report on the slide.

A separate avalanche on Friday near the town of Marble killed a Glenwood Springs man.

Nine people have died in avalanches this winter in Colorado, including three men in two slides on Feb. 25 in southern Colorado. Last winter, seven people were killed in Colorado avalanches.