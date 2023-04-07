This week, Colorado Sun health reporter John Ingold spoke with experts about how more than 300,000 Coloradans could lose Medicaid coverage as pandemic-era federal rules come to an end this spring.

Get the information you’ll need — including how to find new insurance if you’re losing Medicaid eligibility — and much more in the video above.

Speakers included:

Kim Bimestefer , Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing

, Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing Meagan Fearing , Colorado State Association of Health Underwriters

, Colorado State Association of Health Underwriters Michael Conway , Colorado Insurance Commissioner

, Colorado Insurance Commissioner Kevin Patterson, Connect for Health Colorado, Chief Executive Officer

