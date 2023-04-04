It’s election day in Denver. Looking for results in the crowded 16-person mayoral race?

Polls close at 7 p.m., after which results are expected to be reported at 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 10 p.m. and between 11:30 p.m. and midnight. Check back here throughout the night to see the latest ballot counts from the Denver Elections Division.

Denverites are voting to choose the successor to Mayor Michael Hancock, who is term-limited. If no candidate wins 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will go to a runoff election June 6.

Denver’s mayor is paid more than $188,000 and council members, who are on what’s likely the second most powerful government body in the state, make nearly $97,000.

Who’s running again?

Campaign finance

The 16 mayoral candidates brought in more than $6.6 million and spent more than $5.7 million through March 29, the final campaign finance reporting deadline before Tuesday’s election, while spending by outside groups in the contest neared $3.6 million through Sunday.

The city’s new Fair Elections Fund matching program made up 58% of the money raised by the 12 mayoral candidates participating in that program. It uses taxpayer money to match donations to candidates of $50 and less by nine times, up to $750,000 for mayoral candidates, $250,000 for at-large council candidates and $125,000 for district council candidates.

