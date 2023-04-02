A woman visiting from Texas died Sunday morning after she crashed into a tree while skiing a run at Eldora Mountain Ski Resort, officials said.

The 58-year-old woman reportedly fell while skiing down Muleshoe, a black diamond run, and continued to slide down the mountain until she struck a tree, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman’s friends and family immediately called 911 and performing CPR until paramedics arrived and took over efforts to resuscitate her, the sheriff’s office said. But the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators don’t suspect any wrongdoing, according to the sheriff’s office, but her death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and county coroner’s office, which will determine the cause and manner of the woman’s death.

The woman was not publicly identified.