Inside the Hythe hotel ballroom, 50 models from the National Brotherhood of Skiers donned parkas, hats and goggles to showcase the latest in winter fashion — including garments borrowed from members’ personal wardrobes.

The personal touch was a key element of the 50 Shades of Chocolate Apres Ski & Fashion Show, held Tuesday night as part of the group’s 50th anniversary gathering in Vail.

Models assembled outfits from dozens of racks of clothing, supplied by four vendors, ranging from ski suits to fur-fringed outerwear and formal attire. About 200 people watched as they walked the runway in the tony hotel.

“We love fashion,” NBS executive secretary Sophia Stombley said. “We want to feel good when we come to the summit. And we have some icons in this room right now. When we go to their closet, we follow them. We want to be like them, right?”