A Denver police officer is facing criminal charges for shooting at an armed man and into a crowded area in downtown Denver in July, injuring six bystanders, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Officer Brandon Ramos was indicted by a grand jury and faces 14 charges, including several counts of reckless and knowing assault and reckless endangerment and prohibited use of a weapon.

The charges come six months after Ramos and two other Denver police officers fired seven rounds at 21-year-old Jordan Waddy on a packed sidewalk outside Larimer Beer Hall and food vendors. Six people were hurt, with injuries ranging from superficial cuts and graze wounds to more serious arm and leg injuries.

“I want to thank the members of the grand jury who have spent many days over the last several months listening to testimony and examining exhibits,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a statement Wednesday. “This is a very serious matter and I appreciate the time and attention each of them devoted to this important decision. The case will now move forward in the courts.”

McCann called for a grand jury after police released body camera footage of the July 17 shooting showing dozens of people scattering to the street after police shot Waddy on the sidewalk. Some fell and started to crawl across the sidewalk trying to seek cover behind a food truck and others appeared to be trampled. The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of 20th and Larimer streets, which is surrounded by nightclubs.

Ramos was aware of the people standing behind Waddy before he shot, police previously said.

McCann and the grand jury said the two other officers involved do not face criminal charges because they “used a degree of force that was reasonably necessary to defend themselves” and put no one else at risk, according to the indictment.

Ramos was not in immediate danger when Waddy started to pull his gun from his hoodie pocket while facing the two other officers, the indictment said. Ramos’ decision to shoot was “reckless, unreasonable and unnecessary for the purpose of protecting himself or other officers” and he “consciously disregarded an unjustifiable risk of injury to the crowd.”

The district attorney’s office listened to testimony from 17 witnesses and reviewed 140 exhibits before returning the indictments, the district attorney’s office said.

The Denver Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. When releasing the body camera footage, a police spokesman said the department was “deeply concerned” that six people were injured by rounds fired by the police.

Ramos was granted a personal recognizance bond, the district attorney’s office said. Waddy faces three counts of possession of a firearm as a previous offender and one count of third-degree assault.