A man was killed Saturday afternoon in an avalanche near Breckenridge Ski Resort, becoming the second avalanche fatality in Colorado this winter season.

Summit County Rescue Group said the avalanche happened in a backcountry area called The Numbers, which is on Peak 10 just outside the Breckenridge Ski Resort boundary. A man and his adult son were caught in the slide.

The father was partially buried while the son was fully buried.

“The father was able to dig himself out and had to ski out of the area to get cell phone reception for the 911 call, which he made at 1:40 p.m.” Summit County Rescue Group said said in a news release.

The son’s body was found by first responders at about 3:15 p.m.

The man’s name and age weren’t immediately released.

On Dec. 26 a backcountry tourer was killed in an avalanche in Grand County near Berthoud Pass.

Seven people were killed in avalanches during the 2021-22 winter in Colorado. Twelve were killed in avalanches during the 2020-21 winter, while six were killed during the 2019-2020 winter.