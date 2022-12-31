This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM.

An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputy died from a major heart attack while on duty Wednesday.

On Thursday at 11:27 a.m., the sheriff’s office posted a Tweet announcing the passing of Deputy Kraig Conger.

Deputy Kraig Conger. (Handout)

According to the Tweet, Conger was 51 years old and was passionate about his job. In addition to working as a law enforcement officer, he mentored youth in the community and coached football, basketball and baseball.

“There is no doubt he had a significant impact in this community and in his profession,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement on Facebook. “We are proud to have been his colleague and friend.”

Conger worked for the sheriff’s office for 22 years, spending his first 13 years of his service in the Arapahoe County Detention Facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

