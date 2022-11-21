The Colorado Sun is learning about the five people killed in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs on Saturday, which also left 25 people hurt.

We will update this story as we get more information about the victims, including Derrick Rump, Daniel Aston and Kelly Loving:

Last updated on Monday, Nov. 21, at 12:17 p.m.

Derrick Rump, 38

Rump was a bartender at Club Q. His death was confirmed by friends.

“He was an awesome guy,” said Tim Bates, 28. “He was the sweetest guy. He was a snarky, snarky, snarky man.”

Rump was a straight shooter, Bates said. At a memorial outside of the club Sunday, Bates poured out the drink his friend often made for him: Dr. Pepper and rum.

He knew Derrick from coming to the club for so many years, Bates said.

Sky Lay, another one of Rump’s friends, remembered Rump as sharp, witty, and always kind to others.

“He was one of the sweetest, funniest, quirkiest smartasses you’d ever want to meet,” Lay said.

Daniel Aston, 28

This undated photo provided by Jeff Aston, shows his son Daniel Aston. Daniel Aston was one of five people killed when a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday night, Nov. 19, 2022. (Courtesy of Jeff Aston via AP)

Aston, a transgender man and self-proclaimed “Master of Silly Business,” was a bartender at Club Q. His death was confirmed by his friends and his parents.

On a typical night at the Club Q, Aston could be seen letting loose and sliding across the stage on his knees tailed by his mullet to whoops and hollers.

“We are in shock, we cried for a little bit, but then you go through this phase where you are just kind of numb, and I’m sure it will hit us again,” said Aston’s mother, Sabrina. “I keep thinking it’s a mistake, they made a mistake, and that he is really alive,” she added.

Her son’s eagerness to make people laugh and cheer started as a child in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when he would don elaborate costumes, including the beast from “Beauty and the Beast,” cycle through weird hats, and write plays acted out by neighborhood kids.

Aston preferred dressing as a boy at a young age until teasing from other kids pushed him to try girls clothing. While Sabrina Aston enjoyed helping style her son, she said the fashion led to weight loss. “He was miserable,” she said.

After coming out to his mother, he attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and became president of its LGBTQ club. He put on fundraisers with ever-more flashy productions (“He didn’t just stand and lip-sync,” Sabrina Aston made clear) and fanned over ’80s hair bands.

Two years ago, Aston moved from Tulsa to Colorado Springs — where his parents had settled — and started at Club Q as a bartender and entertainer, where his parents would join in the cheers at his shows.

“(Daniel’s shows) are great. Everybody needs to go see him,” his mother said. “He lit up a room, always smiling, always happy and silly.”

Xander Fuchs, one of Aston’s friends, described Aston as “very welcoming” and “had open arms for everybody who walked through the door.”

Fuchs, who lives in Black Forest, got a call at 3 a.m. from his friend asking if he was at the club. His friend told him that two bartenders, Derrick and Daniel, were killed.

He called Daniel his “surgery buddy,” explaining that the two had top surgery on the same day.

“He was the funniest, happy, go-get-em type of guy. He was the sweetest. He called everybody ‘babe,’ always open for hugs,” Fuchs said.

Jeff and Sabrina Aston sit in their Colorado Springs, Colo., home on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The couple’s 28-year-old son, Daniel Aston, was one of five people killed when a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

He met both of them through Club Q about a year ago when they took Fuchs “under their wings.” “Club Q was home,” Fuchs said.

Alex Gallagher, of Monument, left Club Q about 11 p.m. Saturday, less than an hour before the shooting.

“It’s like my home away from home. I consider all of these beautiful people my family,” Gallagher said. “Losing so many people, especially Derrick and Daniel, it’s not going to be the same.”

“Daniel always knew how to make you go from depressed to happy. He always knew how to get the right moments,” she said. She would joke with Daniel that the two would get married if they were still single at 50.

“I love him, I adored him,” Gallagher said. “When I found out that he died, I literally sat on the side of the road and cried for 45 minutes.”

Kelly Loving, 40

Kelly Loving was visiting the club on a weekend trip from her home in Denver, The New York Times reported. Her sister learned about Loving’s death from the FBI on Sunday, the newspaper reported.

“She was loving, always trying to help the next person out instead of thinking of herself. She just was a caring person,” Loving’s sister, Tiffany, told The Times. “I was really close with her.”

Ashley Paugh, 35

Family and friends were mourning the loss of Ashley Paugh of La Junta, who they said was one of the five people killed overnight Saturday at Club Q. Paugh leaves behind a devoted husband and 11-year-old daughter, friends and family said in social media posts and an interview with NBC News.

Paugh had gone to Colorado Springs with a friend Saturday to spend a fun day in the city and see a comedian perform at Club Q, sister Stephanie Clark said in an interview with NBC.

Paugh worked at Kids Crossing, a foster care organization in Colorado Springs, according to her online profiles. She had also worked with Early Head Start at Otero Junior College Child Development Services, according to her LinkedIn page.

Postings by family and friends said Paugh was a devoted mother, and also spent time hunting and fishing with her husband. The shooter “took away the most beautiful soul from our family and many others over this ignorant, hateful, despicable act. She was the best aunt, mother, sister, wife, cousin, niece etc., anyone could ever ask for,” one family member’s post said.

Colorado Sun staff writers Olivia Prentzel and Elliott Wenzler contributed to this report, as did Colorado Sun editor Lance Benzel. The Associated Press contributed to this report.