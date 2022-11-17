Billionaire Phil Anschutz will get another chance to pursue an $8 million tax refund after the Colorado Court of Appeals on Thursday reversed a lower court judge’s dismissal of a lawsuit seeking the money from the Colorado Department of Revenue.

Anschutz and his wife, Nancy, argue that changes to the federal tax code made through the CARES Act, Congress’ 2020 COVID-19 response bill, entitle them to the big refund dating back to the 2018 tax year. The CARES Act changed the definition of federal taxable income, and they contended that since Colorado’s tax code follows federal definitions, they should get the money back.

The Court of Appeals ruled Denver District Judge J. Eric Elliff erred when he dismissed the case at the state’s request and ordered him to take another look at the matter.

Further, the appellate court said it agrees with the Anschutzes’ interpretation of how changes to the federal tax code should affect Colorado’s tax code, especially in regards to the CARES Act.

“The CARES Act provisions applied to the 2018 tax year and nothing in the state income tax code limited that modification,” the ruling said. “Accordingly, the district court erred by granting the department’s motion to dismiss”

The case could have big implications for taxation and government revenue in Colorado, as others could file for refunds if a ruling is eventually issued in the Anschutzes’ favor. In dismissing the case, Elliff highlighted how the Anschutzes’ interpretation could represent a big hit to state government funding.

The CARES Act suspended limits for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 tax years on “excessive business losses.” That’s the change under which the Anschutzes are seeking their refund.

The Anschutzes are some of the most prominent business and philanthropic leaders in Colorado. They have an estimated net worth of more than $10 billion.

The couple’s Colorado assets include The Broadmoor hotel and resort in Colorado Springs, as well as several media outlets, including The Gazette, based in Colorado Springs, The Denver Gazette and Colorado Politics.

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office, which is representing the Colorado Department of Revenue in the case, didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

An attorney for the Anschutzes also didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

This is a developing story that will be updated.