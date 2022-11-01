One person was killed and four were wounded Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in east Denver, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Verbena Street near East Colfax Avenue, police said in a tweet about 2:20 p.m. Four people were brought to a hospital and one person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Further details on the victims were not provided. Police originally reported six people were shot but later updated the number of victims.

Verbena Street is closed from 14th to 16th streets and East Colfax Avenue is closed from Uinta to Wabash streets, police said, asking people to avoid the area.

Investigators are working to develop information on the shooter or shooters, police said.

