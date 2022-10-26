LONE TREE — Deputies shot and killed two people inside a stolen vehicle in suburban Denver after the suspects opened fire, authorities said Wednesday.
During a news conference Wednesday morning, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock estimated about 35 rounds were fired between the suspects and deputies.
The shooting happened after deputies patrolling the Lincoln light-rail station parking lot approached a vehicle that had no license plate and the locks punched out, the Sheriff’s Office said.
When deputies approached the vehicle, the suspects shot at them and six deputies returned fire, killing the two people inside, the sheriff’s office said. One deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, it said.
There were three volleys of shooting, spanning about seven to nine minutes, and each time the men in the stolen car started shooting first, Spurlock said.
One deputy was hit in the face with glass shattered from the car’s driver side window and a bullet pierced his shirt, but did not hit his body, he said. The deputy was brought to the hospital and released Wednesday morning.
The deputies and suspects have not been publicly identified, though Spurlock said both suspects had warrants out for their arrest related to car theft and theft. One man was also wanted by the Denver Police Department for questioning related to a shooting in the last three months, he said.
The two suspects were in a car stolen out of Pueblo, the sheriff said.
“Our officers were very, very lucky last night that something didn’t happen more dangerous to them,” Spurlock said.
The Aurora Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting.
The Latest
Colorado, Western states propose management deal over beleaguered Rio Grande￼
Details have not been released, but federal government and irrigation districts that depend on Rio Grande are objecting to states’…
ESPN sells X Games to MSP Sports Capital, which calls Aspen “a really important cornerstone” of the franchise
Aspen Skiing Co. has hosted the Winter X Games since 2002 and has a contract to host the games through…
Colorado health insurance rates are set to rise next year — but some people could still pay less
2023 marks the first year of the Colorado Option, the initiative backed by Gov. Jared Polis
Colorado’s U.S. Senate race becomes the latest Republican battleground over Trump
Former President Donald Trump attacked Colorado’s Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea. Then Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed O’Dea. Then…
Denver Health has a new CEO. Here’s what she says will be her biggest challenge.
Denver Health CEO Donna Lynne is a familiar face in Colorado, having previously served as lieutenant governor