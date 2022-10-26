A grand jury will decide if police officers will face criminal charges in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Christian Glass inside his car after he became stranded in the small mountain town of Silver Plume and called for roadside assistance.

The grand jury was empaneled Tuesday to review the June shooting and is expected to meet several times next month, Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum said in a news release Wednesday evening.

“It is imperative that we reach the right decision and not rush into judgment — in fairness to the family of the victim and those involved with and impacted by Christian’s death. Most of all, I am absolutely committed to seeking justice in this case,” McCollum said in a statement. “The Grand Jury, through their subpoena power and sworn testimony, will aid us in reaching the right outcome.”

Glass’ death raised questions about how law enforcement responds to 911 calls involving someone who is having a mental health crisis. The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said Glass became “argumentative and uncooperative” and tried to stab an officer. Video from the encounter, though, shows that Glass, who made a heart with his hands toward the officers and said he was terrified, never got out of his car.

Officers broke out his window, shot him six times with bean bag rounds, used a Taser multiple times and then shot him five times, according to his family’s attorney.

The man’s parents, Simon and Sally Glass, said in a statement Wednesday they supported the DA’s decision to convene a grand jury and that the “wheels of justice are turning in the right direction.”

“There is not an hour that passes that we do not think about our gentle son Christian Glass. We are expecting accountability for those involved in his murder.”

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations, along with federal and local agencies are reviewing the shooting, the DA’s Office said.

A grand jury, which has the power to gather witness testimonies under oath and use subpoena power, will return an indictment if they one is warranted based on the evidence presented.