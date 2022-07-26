Man killed by Englewood police was gunman’s brother, not shooter, affidavit says

This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM.

A 22-year-old killed by Englewood police on Sunday was the brother of an armed man who allegedly fired gunshots at officers from a bedroom in a home the pair were in, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, obtained by Colorado Community Media, the shooter, 29-year-old Phillip L. Blankenship, was suicidal and “wanted the police to kill him.”

Officers were sent to investigate a call at a home on the 5000 block of South Grove Street in southwest Englewood at about 7:45 p.m.

Blankenship’s mother had called police because her son was intoxicated and causing a disturbance, according to the affidavit.

Mitchell told police that her son was suicidal and had fired a gun inside the home, according to the affidavit.

After arriving at the home, police set up a perimeter and made “loud commands” for Blankenship to exit the home, the affidavit says.

A man was heard saying “give me a minute” before Blankenship allegedly fired a shot at Officer Trey Sammon, who was sheltering behind a car parked in the driveway, the affidavit says.

Blankenship fired more shots at another officer, according to the affidavit, at which point officers began shooting back. Gunfire hit Blankenship’s brother, Matthew Neal Mitchell, who was inside a bedroom with Blankenship.

Mitchell did not fire at officers, according to the affidavit.

Read more at englewoodherald.net.