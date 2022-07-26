Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Crime and Courts

Man killed by Englewood police was gunman’s brother, not shooter, affidavit says

Matthew Neal Mitchell, 22, was killed in the encounter. An arrest affidavit says he was in the same room as his brother, Phillip Blankenship, who allegedly fired rounds at police.

Robert Tann
4:10 PM MDT on Jul 26, 2022

This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM.

A 22-year-old killed by Englewood police on Sunday was the brother of an armed man who allegedly fired gunshots at officers from a bedroom in a home the pair were in, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, obtained by Colorado Community Media, the shooter, 29-year-old Phillip L. Blankenship, was suicidal and “wanted the police to kill him.” 

Officers were sent to investigate a call at a home on the 5000 block of South Grove Street in southwest Englewood at about 7:45 p.m.

Blankenship’s mother had called police because her son was intoxicated and causing a disturbance, according to the affidavit. 

Mitchell told police that her son was suicidal and had fired a gun inside the home, according to the affidavit. 

After arriving at the home, police set up a perimeter and made “loud commands” for Blankenship to exit the home, the affidavit says.

A man was heard saying “give me a minute” before Blankenship allegedly fired a shot at Officer Trey Sammon, who was sheltering behind a car parked in the driveway, the affidavit says.

Blankenship fired more shots at another officer, according to the affidavit, at which point officers began shooting back. Gunfire hit Blankenship’s brother, Matthew Neal Mitchell, who was inside a bedroom with Blankenship.

Mitchell did not fire at officers, according to the affidavit.

Read more at englewoodherald.net.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Robert Tann

Robert Tann is a reporter for Colorado Community Media, a chain of newspapers serving eight counties.

Read More:

The Latest

Man killed by Englewood police was gunman’s brother, not shooter, affidavit says

Matthew Neal Mitchell, 22, was killed in the encounter. An arrest affidavit says he was in the same room as his brother, Phillip Blankenship, who allegedly fired rounds at police.

Crime and Courts
Robert Tann
1 hour ago

German strike forces Lufthansa to cancel hundreds of flights, including ones out of Denver

Lufthansa flights from Denver to Munich and Denver to Frankfurt were canceled on Tuesday

News
The Associated Press
10:01 AM MDT

Rocky Mountain National Park is making a comeback after the one-two 2020 punch of COVID, East Troublesome fire

Trailheads are opening after the East Troublesome fire, a popular campground gets a makeover, and new employee housing on the way.

Outdoors
Michael Booth
4:08 AM MDT

In Florence, pop. 4,000, political upheaval is testing the city’s push to shake off its “ghost town” past

Voters will choose an entirely new city council next week, but Florence hasn’t let the absence of elected leaders slow its roll toward economic revival

Business
Sue McMillin
3:55 AM MDT

See more stories