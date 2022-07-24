Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
News

5 takeaways from the data that will shape Jeffco school closure decisions

Yesenia Robles, Chalkbeat
8:58 PM MDT on Jul 24, 2022

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado. More at chalkbeat.org.

More than half of Jeffco elementary schools are losing students, a change that’s leading to higher costs to educate those who remain and forcing schools to combine classrooms and make other compromises.

That’s according to school-level data published by Jeffco Public Schools as board members kick off a conversation about one of the hardest decisions they face: which schools to close or consolidate.

Jeffco has been dealing with declining enrollment for years, and like many other metro area districts is closing small schools. Citing an emergency caused by critically low enrollment, the district closed two schools in the past two years, giving little notice to parents. Now Jeffco is trying to think further ahead. 

The school board asked administrators to compile statistics about all elementary schools, to look at factors beyond school size. Board members plan to discuss the report Tuesday.

So far, district leaders have said they plan to use enrollment and building utilization, or how much of its space is actively used, as the main factors in deciding which schools to close. 

Read more at chalkbeat.org.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Yesenia Robles, Chalkbeat

Reporter — Chalkbeat Colorado

The Latest

Las Vegas to cap size of home swimming pools to help ease pressure on Colorado River

Clark County figures show there are about 200,000 residential swimming pools in the area of 2.4 million people. Another 1,300 are added annually.

Water
The Associated Press
1 hour ago

5 takeaways from the data that will shape Jeffco school closure decisions

News
Yesenia Robles, Chalkbeat
1 hour ago

Suspect in triple shooting in southeast Colorado kills himself

The shooting is being investigated by Lamar police with help from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation

News
The Associated Press
1:12 PM MDT

The San Luis Valley has at least 150 abandoned homes. A nonprofit is fixing them for people who need housing.

A valleywide coalition is purchasing and renovating abandoned homes and schools to reduce the region’s affordable housing crisis

Housing
Tatiana Flowers
3:57 AM MDT

See more stories