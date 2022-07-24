Suspect in triple shooting in southeast Colorado kills himself

LAMAR — A man and a woman were found dead in a shooting in southeastern Colorado and the suspected gunman later shot and killed himself after a chase, authorities said Sunday.

The man and woman were shot along with a second woman who survived Saturday afternoon in an apartment building in Lamar, a city of about 8,000 people that is a commercial hub for the surrounding ranching and farming area, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. The woman was hospitalized but her condition was not known.

Officers from several agencies chased a vehicle the suspected shooter was driving, the CBI said. He eventually stopped in a field near Holly — a town near the Kansas border about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Lamar — got out and shot and killed himself, it said. Law enforcement officers did not fire any shots, the CBI said.

The shooting is being investigated by Lamar police with help from the CBI, the statement said.