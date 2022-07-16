Woman, girl dead after flooding in western Larimer County

A woman and a girl are dead after flash floods hit western Larimer County on Friday evening.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says the pair were apparently camping in a trailer along Buckhorn Creek when storms rolled over the Cameron Peak fire burn scar, prompting flash floods and washing the camper away.

“The early arrival of monsoonal flows across Larimer County over the last several weeks has given us many days of potential flash flooding over areas of the Cameron Peak burn scar,” Sheriff Justin Smith wrote on Facebook.

A home was also destroyed in the flooding, sheriff’s officials said.

The identities of the woman and child killed in the flooding were not immediately released.