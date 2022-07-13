Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Business

Vote on Spirit, Frontier merger is postponed, again

A vote on the deal had been scheduled for Friday. Spirit said Wednesday that the vote is now scheduled for July 27, two weeks away.

The Associated Press
8:27 AM MDT on Jul 13, 2022
In this Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Frontier Airlines airliners stand at gates at Denver International Airport. Spirit Airlines announced on Thursday, July 7, 2022, that it would again postpone a vote on the proposed merger with Frontier, a sign that it lacks shareholder support for the merger in the face of a rival bid by JetBlue Airways. Spirit delayed the vote by a week, until July 15. (David Zalubowski, AP Photo, File)

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Days ahead of a shareholder vote at Spirit Airlines over a proposed buyout by rival budget carrier Frontier, the vote was cancelled for a fourth time due to a lack of support from investors.

Frontier Airlines’ CEO wrote a letter that his airline is “very far” from winning Spirit shareholder approval for the deal.

At issue is competing bid for Spirit from another budget airline, JetBlue, which is offering about $1 billion more for Spirit. Spirit has said regulators are more likely to block that deal and is advising its shareholders to stick with Colorado’s Frontier.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

A vote on the deal had been scheduled for Friday. Spirit said Wednesday that the vote is now scheduled for July 27, two weeks away.

Spirit, based in Miramar, Florida, said it remains committed to the Frontier deal.

Frontier is offering Spirit shareholders $4.13 in cash and about 1.9 shares of Frontier for every share of Spirit. Spirit shareholders would own 48.5% of the combined airline.

JetBlue, based in New York City, is offering $33.50 per share in cash, and up to $34.15 per share — or about $3.7 billion — including a ticking fee to cover a delay in closing the purchase.

Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in a letter made public Monday that if Spirit’s board changes its mind and supports the JetBlue bid, Frontier would waive its right to match the offer. He said Frontier has already submitted its best and final offer.

Spirit rebuffed JetBlue in April but since that time the two airlines have been holding talks, with JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes saying he was “ encouraged by our discussions with Spirit.”

Shares of Spirit, Frontier, JetBlue and all other airlines tumbled at the opening bell on some red-hot inflation numbers released by the U.S. Wednesday.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!

The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

Vote on Spirit, Frontier merger is postponed, again

A vote on the deal had been scheduled for Friday. Spirit said Wednesday that the vote is now scheduled for July 27, two weeks away.

Business
The Associated Press
28 minutes ago

Man who allegedly made threatening phone call to Colorado’s secretary of state is charged

Kirk Wertz, 52, was arrested Wednesday in suburban Denver over the June 30 phone call to the office of Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold

Politics and Government
The Associated Press
29 minutes ago

Condoleezza Rice added to new Broncos ownership group

Rob Walton announced the inclusion of Rice in a statement issued Monday on behalf of the Walton-Penner family ownership group

Sports
The Associated Press
40 minutes ago

Environmental group sues to get EPA to crack down on Colorado’s record ozone violations  

Center for Biological Diversity argues the state can do much more to limit oil and gas drilling, and the feds approved weak solutions.

Environment
Michael Booth
4:08 AM MDT

See more stories