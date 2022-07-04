Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Business

Colorado-designed Capstone satellite breaks from orbit around Earth, heads to moon

The tiny Capstone satellite is designed to take a new orbit around the moon and the data it collects will be used to help design the next crewed mission to the moon.

The Associated Press
10:44 AM MDT on Jul 4, 2022
Rocket Lab's Electron rocket waits on the launch pad on the Mahia peninsula in New Zealand, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. NASA wants to experiment with a new orbit around the moon which it hopes to use in the coming years to once again land astronauts on the lunar surface. (Rocket Lab via AP)

By Nick Perry, The Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A satellite the size of a microwave oven successfully broke free from its orbit around Earth on Monday and is headed toward the moon, the latest step in NASA’s plan to land astronauts on the lunar surface again.

It’s been an unusual journey already for the Capstone satellite, which was designed by Advanced Space in Westminster. It was launched June 28 from New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula by the company Rocket Lab in one of their small Electron rockets. It will take another four months for the satellite to reach the moon, as it cruises along using minimal energy.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck told The Associated Press it was hard to put his excitement into words.

“It’s probably going to take a while to sink in. It’s been a project that has taken us two, two-and-a-half years and is just incredibly, incredibly difficult to execute,” he said. “So to see it all come together tonight and see that spacecraft on its way to the moon, it’s just absolutely epic.”

Beck said the relatively low cost of the mission — NASA put it at $32.7 million — marked the beginning of a new era for space exploration.

“For some tens of millions of dollars, there is now a rocket and a spacecraft that can take you to the moon, to asteroids, to Venus, to Mars,” Beck said. “It’s an insane capability that’s never existed before.”

If the rest of the mission is successful, the Capstone satellite will send back vital information for months as the first to take a new orbit around the moon called a near-rectilinear halo orbit: a stretched-out egg shape with one end of the orbit passing close to the moon and the other far from it.

Eventually, NASA plans to put a space station called Gateway into the orbital path, from which astronauts can descend to the moon’s surface as part of its Artemis program.

Beck said the advantage of the new orbit is that it minimizes fuel use and allows the satellite — or a space station — to stay in constant contact with Earth.

(Provided by Advanced Space)

The Electron rocket that launched June 28 from New Zealand was carrying a second spacecraft called Photon, which separated after nine minutes. The satellite was carried for six days in Photon, with the spacecraft’s engines firing periodically to raise its orbit farther and farther from Earth.

A final engine burst Monday allowed Photon to break from Earth’s gravitational pull and send the satellite on its way. The plan now is for the 25-kilogram (55-pound) satellite to far overshoot the moon before falling back into the new lunar orbit Nov. 13. The satellite will use tiny amounts of fuel to make a few planned trajectory course corrections along the way.

Beck said they would decide over the coming days what to do with Photon, which had completed its tasks and still had a bit of fuel left in the tank.

“There’s a number of really cool missions that we can actually do with it,” Beck said.

For the mission, NASA teamed up with two commercial companies: California-based Rocket Lab and Advanced Space, which owns and operates the Capstone satellite.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!

The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

Colorado-designed Capstone satellite breaks from orbit around Earth, heads to moon

The tiny Capstone satellite is designed to take a new orbit around the moon and the data it collects will be used to help design the next crewed mission to the moon.

Business
The Associated Press
10:44 AM MDT

Alaska’s Denali is finally open to guided skiing, and you have a Colorado company to thank

News
Elizabeth Miller
4:10 AM MDT

Dozens of Ukrainian refugees have found a temporary home in a Polish palace. A Colorado coalition is paying for their stay.

The coalition has committed to paying the lease so that between 80 and 90 refugees can live in the palace, where the Jewish Community Centre of Krakow is providing meals, computers, therapy and comfort.

Coloradans
Erica Breunlin
3:55 AM MDT

These entities want to run Colorado’s universal preschool program at the local level

The groups eventually selected to serve as so-called local coordinating organizations will provide the infrastructure for delivering on one of Gov. Jared Polis signature goals

Education
Ann Schimke
3:45 AM MDT

See more stories