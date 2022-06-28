Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Education

5 challenges facing Lisa Roy, Colorado’s new early childhood chief

The new executive director of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood talks about her plans for the new state agency and universal preschool program

Ann Schimke
3:45 AM MDT on Jun 28, 2022
Lisa Roy started as executive director of Colorado’s Department of Early Childhood on May 16. (Ann Schimke / Chalkbeat)

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado. More at chalkbeat.org.

As chief of Colorado’s new early childhood department, Lisa Roy will shape a new state agency with more than 300 employees and lead the biggest expansion of state-funded preschool in program history.

Roy, 58, recently returned to Colorado after spending more than two years in Omaha, Nebraska, as director of program development at the Buffett Early Childhood Institute. She started as the early childhood department’s executive director on May 16 with an annual salary of $165,000. 

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

During a recent interview in a temporary office a block from the gold-domed state Capitol, Roy talked about her own experience with the early childhood system — first as a parent and later as a policymaker.

“I have that experience as a parent of not being able to afford childcare,” she said. “My kids were Head Start kids.” 

Roy, who has three adult children, said she initially applied for state child care subsidies, but her ex-husband made $5 over the limit so she didn’t qualify. 

She later helped set child care subsidy rules as part of Denver’s welfare reform board, worked on a preschool tuition assistance program funded with a city sales tax, and led Denver Public Schools early education department from 2016 to 2019. She’s also held leadership positions in several philanthropic organizations.

Sign up here to get The Unaffiliated, our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy.

Each edition is filled with exclusive news, analysis and other behind-the-scenes information you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe today to see what all the buzz is about.

“I have experienced almost every single facet of what our department will do,” said Roy, who has a doctorate in leadership for educational equity from the University of Colorado Denver. 

The state’s early childhood department technically started March 1, but many of its operations start July 1. The department will oversee more than a dozen early childhood programs now housed in the state’s Department of Human Services and the Department of Education. It also will manage the new universal preschool program, an ambitious effort to provide tuition-free preschool to 4-year-olds statewide starting in the fall of 2023. 

Read more at chalkbeat.org.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!

Ann Schimke

Senior reporter — Chalkbeat Colorado.

Read More:

The Latest

Colorado gives oil and gas company 6 more months to clean up its act. If not, KP Kauffman faces nearly $1 million in fines — or worse.

The commission levied a $2 million fine, but deferred payment of all but $795,000 on the condition that the Denver-based oil and gas company properly clean up 74 sites

Business
Mark Jaffe
1 hour ago

Mystery solved: That secretive solar farm in western Colorado? It’s officially a crypto mine.

After China banned crypto mining in 2021, miners have been scrambling to find new homes in rural areas across the U.S.

Business
Mark Jaffe
1 hour ago

It’s Election Day in Colorado! Here’s what you need to know to vote and where you can find results.

You have until 7 p.m. to vote in person or deposit your ballot in a drop box

Election 2022
Jesse Paul
2 hours ago

5 challenges facing Lisa Roy, Colorado’s new early childhood chief

The new executive director of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood talks about her plans for the new state agency and universal preschool program

Education
Ann Schimke
2 hours ago

See more stories