Still haven’t cast your ballot in Colorado’s primaries? We’re here to help.

If you’re one of the millions of Colorado voters who haven’t yet cast their ballots in this year’s primary election, then you’ve come to the right place.
You have until 7 p.m. on June 28 to vote, whether that’s by turning in the ballot that was mailed to you or voting in person. (It’s too late to mail back your ballot. You should use a drop box to ensure your ballot is counted.)
We’ve put together this guide for the
procrastinators voters who are waiting until the last minute to weigh in on the important local, state and federal primary races being decided this month. Most of the action is in Republican primaries.
We’re also sharing some stories that ran in our Unaffiliated newsletter, which is normally reserved for premium Colorado Sun members. (Sign up here to get The Unaffiliated.)
(The Colorado Sun hasn’t written about all of the races being decided on June 28, but you will find plenty of information to help you fill out your ballot below.)
Sign up here to get The Unaffiliated, our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy.
Each edition is filled with exclusive news, analysis and other behind-the-scenes information you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe today to see what all the buzz is about.
How to vote and what’s at stake
- Colorado primary ballots are now in the mail. Here’s what you need to know heading into June 28.
- Some 2022 Colorado congressional candidates don’t live in the districts they’re running to represent
- Colorado’s June 28 primary will test just how much Republicans embrace 2020 election conspiracies
U.S. Senate
There is no Democratic primary in the U.S. Senate race. Sen. Michael Bennet is the Democratic nominee.
Here are stories about the U.S. Senate GOP primary between state Rep. Ron Hanks and Joe O’Dea, a first-time candidate who owns a Denver construction company:
- 6 big areas where the two Republicans running for U.S. Senate in Colorado disagree
- Highlights from The Colorado Sun/CBS4 debate between the two Republicans running for U.S. Senate
- Democrats fund ads boosting controversial GOP candidates in critical Colorado primaries
Governor’s race
There is no Democratic primary in the governor’s race. Gov. Jared Polis is the Democratic nominee.
Here are stories about the GOP gubernatorial primary between University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl and former Parker Mayor Greg Lopez:
- Get to know the Republican candidates for Colorado governor and where they stand on the issues
- Democratic Governors Association is the prime funder of TV ads boosting profile of Republican Greg Lopez
- Heidi Ganahl on whether the 2020 election was stolen
- Heidi Ganahl on gun regulations
- Former U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn on the federal lawsuit he brought against Greg Lopez
8th Congressional District
There is no Democratic primary in the 8th Congressional District. State Rep. Yadira Caraveo of Thornton will be the Democratic nominee.
Here are stories about the GOP primary in the 8th District between Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine, state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann and former Army Green Beret Tyler Allcorn:
- Where the four Republicans running to represent the 8th Congressional District stand on the big issues
- GOP candidates in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District must balance wooing conservatives now, winning over moderates later
- The GOP primary in Colorado’s highly competitive 8th Congressional District is Democrats’ latest TV ad target
3rd Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Garfield County, is facing a primary challenge from state Sen. Don Coram. Here is coverage of that race:
- Where’s Don Coram? Lauren Boebert’s GOP challenger says his late start is all part of the plan.
- How unaffiliated voters could affect the outcome in the 3rd District Republican primary
Three Democrats are running in the 3rd District primary: community activist Sol Sandoval, former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch and political newcomer Alex Walker.
Here is coverage of that race:
Colorado secretary of state’s race
There is no Democratic primary in the Colorado secretary of state’s race. Secretary of State Jena Griswold is the Democratic nominee.
Here are stories about the GOP secretary of state primary between Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, former Jefferson County Clerk Pam Anderson and nonprofit executive Mike O’Donnell:
- Where the three Republican candidates vying to be Colorado’s secretary of state stand on the issues
- Colorado’s secretary of state’s race tests Republicans’ embrace of election conspiracies
- An interview with Tina Peters
Colorado State Board of Education
The Colorado State Board of Education is adding two seats this year, becoming a nine-member board instead of seven, reflecting the state’s growing population, Chalkbeat reports. One of the seats will represent the new 8th Congressional District and the other will be an at-large seat.
8th Congressional District
There is no Democratic primary. Rhonda Solis is already on the ballot for November.
For Republicans, former state education board member and El Paso County commissioner Peggy Propst, formerly Peggy Littleton, is running against Cody LeBlanc, a school board member and political activist from Weld County.
At-large
There is no Republican or Democratic primary for the at-large board member position. Veteran and St. Vrain Valley School District parent Dan Maloit will be on the Republican ticket. Former Adams 12 school board President Kathy Plomer will be on the Democratic ticket.
Read more from Chalkbeat:
State legislative primaries
Much of the legislative action is on the Republican side in the House, where there are 14 competitive contests. That compares with six Democratic House primaries, two Republican Senate primaries and one Democratic Senate primary contest.
Incumbents are facing challenges in five of the GOP primaries and one Democratic race.
Campaign finance
Most Democrats have more campaign cash than their rivals at this point, with the exception being U.S. Rep. Lauren Beobert in the 3rd Congressional District.
- “The most we’ve ever seen”: Colorado primary messaging drives wave of complaints, ethical questions
- Colorado Democrats continue to lead their 2022 Republican rivals in campaign cash