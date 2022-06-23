Still haven’t cast your ballot in Colorado’s primaries? We’re here to help.

If you’re one of the millions of Colorado voters who haven’t yet cast their ballots in this year’s primary election, then you’ve come to the right place.

You have until 7 p.m. on June 28 to vote, whether that’s by turning in the ballot that was mailed to you or voting in person. (It’s too late to mail back your ballot. You should use a drop box to ensure your ballot is counted.)

We’ve put together this guide for the procrastinators voters who are waiting until the last minute to weigh in on the important local, state and federal primary races being decided this month. Most of the action is in Republican primaries.

(The Colorado Sun hasn’t written about all of the races being decided on June 28, but you will find plenty of information to help you fill out your ballot below.)

How to vote and what’s at stake

U.S. Senate

Republican U.S. Senate candidates Ron Hanks, left, and Joe O’Dea discuss health care, abortion and election integrity during a debate on June 20, 2022, at The Colorado Sun’s downtown Denver office. The debate was held in partnership with CBS4. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

There is no Democratic primary in the U.S. Senate race. Sen. Michael Bennet is the Democratic nominee.

Here are stories about the U.S. Senate GOP primary between state Rep. Ron Hanks and Joe O’Dea, a first-time candidate who owns a Denver construction company:

Governor’s race

Republican gubernatorial candidates Heidi Ganahl, left, and Greg Lopez. (Colorado Sun photos)

There is no Democratic primary in the governor’s race. Gov. Jared Polis is the Democratic nominee.

Here are stories about the GOP gubernatorial primary between University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl and former Parker Mayor Greg Lopez:

8th Congressional District

Clockwise from left: State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer; Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann, Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine; and political newcomer Tyler Allcorn. The four are Republicans running to represent the 8th Congressional District. (Colorado Sun photos)

There is no Democratic primary in the 8th Congressional District. State Rep. Yadira Caraveo of Thornton will be the Democratic nominee.

Here are stories about the GOP primary in the 8th District between Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine, state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann and former Army Green Beret Tyler Allcorn:

3rd Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, right, points to Colorado state Sen. Don Coram during a debate at the Sky Ute Resort and Casino in Ignacio on May 26, 2022. (William Woody, Special to The Colorado Sun)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Garfield County, is facing a primary challenge from state Sen. Don Coram. Here is coverage of that race:

Three Democrats are running in the 3rd District primary: community activist Sol Sandoval, former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch and political newcomer Alex Walker.

Here is coverage of that race:

Colorado secretary of state’s race

Left to right, the three Republicans running to be Colorado’s next secretary of state: Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, former Jefferson County Clerk Pam Anderson, and Mike O’Donnell, a nonprofit leader. (Colorado Sun file photos)

There is no Democratic primary in the Colorado secretary of state’s race. Secretary of State Jena Griswold is the Democratic nominee.

Here are stories about the GOP secretary of state primary between Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, former Jefferson County Clerk Pam Anderson and nonprofit executive Mike O’Donnell:

Colorado State Board of Education

The Colorado State Board of Education is adding two seats this year, becoming a nine-member board instead of seven, reflecting the state’s growing population, Chalkbeat reports. One of the seats will represent the new 8th Congressional District and the other will be an at-large seat.

8th Congressional District

There is no Democratic primary. Rhonda Solis is already on the ballot for November.

For Republicans, former state education board member and El Paso County commissioner Peggy Propst, formerly Peggy Littleton, is running against Cody LeBlanc, a school board member and political activist from Weld County.

At-large

There is no Republican or Democratic primary for the at-large board member position. Veteran and St. Vrain Valley School District parent Dan Maloit will be on the Republican ticket. Former Adams 12 school board President Kathy Plomer will be on the Democratic ticket.

Read more from Chalkbeat:

State legislative primaries

Much of the legislative action is on the Republican side in the House, where there are 14 competitive contests. That compares with six Democratic House primaries, two Republican Senate primaries and one Democratic Senate primary contest.

Incumbents are facing challenges in five of the GOP primaries and one Democratic race.

Campaign finance

Most Democrats have more campaign cash than their rivals at this point, with the exception being U.S. Rep. Lauren Beobert in the 3rd Congressional District.