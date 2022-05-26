Man arrested, accused of four separate killings in a four-day span in southern Colorado

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder after authorities say he killed four people over a four-day span across Pueblo, Colorado Springs and unincorporated El Paso County.

Carlos Ulises Diaz was booked into the El Paso County jail on May 19, according to a news release.

Investigators say the killings were not random and that Diaz knew each of the suspects.

Diaz is accused of killing 22-year-old Anthony Moore on April 21 in unincorporated El Paso County. Moore’s body was found on the side of the road, authorities said.

On April 25, authorities say Diaz killed Manuel Zegarelli and Vehto Finnell-Vigil in Pueblo, as well as a man, who has not been identified, in Colorado Springs along Airport and Murray roads.

Zegarelli, 27, was shot while standing on the corner of a street midafternoon in Pueblo, The Pueblo Chieftain reported. Finnell-Vigil was found dead, one day shy of his 23rd birthday, the same day, the newspaper reported.

The investigation into the killings is ongoing by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Pueblo and Colorado Springs police departments, the sheriff’s office said.

Further details, including a possible motive for the killings, were not immediately released.

Colorado Springs police are asking for assistance in identifying the man killed April 25 along Airport and Murray roads. They believe the man was possibly Hispanic and in his early to late 20s. There was an “Aztec Eagle tattoo” on his chest, according to authorities.