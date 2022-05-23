Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Crime and Courts

Separate shootings Monday in Denver area, Colorado Springs leave 7 wounded

In Colorado Springs, two juveniles were shot in a parking lot outside The Citadel mall

The Associated Press
10:16 PM MDT on May 23, 2022
A police vehicle is seen on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Fountain. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun)

Police on Monday were investigating several separate shootings in the Denver area and Colorado Springs that left seven people wounded.

In Colorado Springs, two juveniles were shot in a parking lot outside The Citadel mall after a disturbance that started inside the mall, police spokesperson Lt. Pam Castro said.

KKTV reported that one of the victims was a 12-year-old girl who happened to be walking by when the shooting started in a dispute involving an ex- and current boyfriend of a girl. The 12-year-old is expected to survive. A boy was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his chest and a bullet graze on his arm.

In Denver, two men and a woman were wounded in a shooting near a homeless shelter downtown early Monday and were taken to the hospital, police said. Another person was injured in a shooting in west Denver. Details of their injuries were released.

Meanwhile, a woman who was shot in the shoulder in Aurora took herself to the hospital around 1 a.m. Monday, police said.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

Separate shootings Monday in Denver area, Colorado Springs leave 7 wounded

In Colorado Springs, two juveniles were shot in a parking lot outside The Citadel mall

Crime and Courts
The Associated Press
35 minutes ago

Denver superintendent’s goals include dismantling “oppressive systems”￼

Superintendent Alex Marrero started the top job in Denver Public Schools in July

Education
Melanie Asmar, Chalkbeat
37 minutes ago

Roses from Colorado’s WWII Japanese internment camp may bloom again

Last fall, Horticulturist Mike Bone and his team traveled to Camp Amache to examine the rosebush and take cuttings. They kept the clippings moist and transported them in a cooler to a special greenhouse at the Denver Botanic Gardens.

Coloradans
Colorado Public Radio
6:29 AM MDT

Federal judge blocks plan for 35 gas wells on national forest land in western Colorado 

A U.S. District Court vacates federal agencies’ approval of drilling by Bill Koch’s Gunnison Energy, agreeing with an environmental coalition’s lawsuit.

Environment
Michael Booth
4:20 AM MDT

See more stories