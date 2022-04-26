Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Events

WATCH: Misinformation vs. The Machine — Tumultuous topics in the classroom

The Colorado Sun
6:03 PM MDT on Apr 26, 2022

The Colorado Sun and News Literacy Project bring you a three-part series about helping leaders teach others about fact from fiction.

Part two: Tumultuous Topics on the Classroom will focus on looking at current events in the classrooms and how teachers can strategically approach these issues in politically polarized times.

The event series is open to anyone interested about learning about the topics, helping others learn about fact vs. fiction. Information shared during the three-part series can help in work environments as well as educational environments when discussing current events, news events.

>> Watch our last event

>> Find more news literacy resources

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
The Colorado Sun

The Colorado Sun is a journalist-owned, award-winning news outlet that strives to cover all of Colorado so that our state — our community — can better understand itself.

Read More:

The Latest

WATCH: Misinformation vs. The Machine — Tumultuous topics in the classroom

Events
The Colorado Sun
31 minutes ago

Colorado Rep. Matt Gray won’t run for reelection after DUI arrest

The Colorado Democratic Party will convene a vacancy committee to select a candidate to run for Matt Gray’s Broomfield-area seat in November

Politics and Government
Jesse Paul
1 hour ago

Boulder climate activist’s self-immolation stirs questions on faith, protest

Wynn Bruce, a climate activist and Buddhist, set himself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court last week.

Climate
The Associated Press
12:03 PM MDT

67 wild horses die at federal facility in Cañon City from mysterious illness

The federal Bureau of Land Management says many of the horses are from the West Douglas range, in Rio Blanco County.

Environment
Jennifer Brown
7:58 AM MDT

See more stories