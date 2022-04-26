WATCH: Misinformation vs. The Machine — Tumultuous topics in the classroom

The Colorado Sun and News Literacy Project bring you a three-part series about helping leaders teach others about fact from fiction.

Part two: Tumultuous Topics on the Classroom will focus on looking at current events in the classrooms and how teachers can strategically approach these issues in politically polarized times.

The event series is open to anyone interested about learning about the topics, helping others learn about fact vs. fiction. Information shared during the three-part series can help in work environments as well as educational environments when discussing current events, news events.

>> Watch our last event

>> Find more news literacy resources