Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Education

Applications now open for The Colorado Sun’s 2022 Rise and Shine Journalism Workshop

Up to 25 middle and high school students from across Colorado will be selected to participate in the free virtual summer camp, where they’ll learn what it takes to be a journalist

The Colorado Sun
5:05 AM MDT on Apr 20, 2022
The Colorado Sun launched the Rise and Shine Journalism Workshop in 2021 as a way to expose students from across the state to newsroom careers and teach them about reporting, writing, photojournalism, social media management, media ethics and much more. This year's virtual journalism workshop, scheduled for July 18-22, will accept up to 25 students. (Handout)

The Colorado Sun has opened applications for its 2022 Rise and Shine Journalism Workshop for up to 25 middle and high school students across Colorado. The program will be held July 18-22 over Zoom.

The Sun introduced the summer camp last year, exposing students to the fundamental skills of journalism — including reporting, writing, filing public records requests, photojournalism and social media management — and teaching them the importance of media ethics. Each student was paired with a professional journalist who mentored them throught the week.

Students selected to participate in the free workshop will learn a similar set of skills in interactive workshops taught by professional reporters, editors, photojournalists and others in the media industry who will help them understand how to begin honing their craft as a journalist.

Participants will learn about different paths and options for pursuing a journalism career and how to transfer good writing, artistic, business and digital skills into good news reporting. They’ll hear from journalists who work for newspapers, online news outlets, and radio and TV stations. They will craft compelling stories, learn how to find sources and ask the right questions, learn how to photograph subjects, learn how to use social media to find story ideas and share their own work, and learn how to take care of their mental health as a journalist — and much more.

This year, the Rise and Shine workshop is open to 25 students who meet the following criteria: 

  • Live in Colorado
  • Will be in middle or high school in the fall
  • Have an interest in journalism

Prior experience in student journalism is not required. The Colorado Sun welcomes students of all experience levels, including those who have never considered a career in journalism and are curious about how they can transfer skills and interests into a media career.

Applicants from underrepresented and diverse communities are encouraged to apply. The Colorado Sun will provide assistance to students who may have difficulties accessing a computer or device and a reliable internet connection.

The application is due by 6 p.m. May 31. Participants will be notified no later than June 17.

Submit your application here.

For questions about the workshop, contact reporter Erica Breunlin at erica@coloradosun.com.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
The Colorado Sun

The Colorado Sun is a journalist-owned, award-winning news outlet that strives to cover all of Colorado so that our state — our community — can better understand itself.

Read More:

The Latest

Here’s how Colorado oil and gas companies say they are getting to net-zero emissions

Companies are going public with their climate goals using ESG (the E stands for Environment), as mindful investors push for change. But as sustainability funds thrive, what does “E” really mean?

Business
Tamara Chuang
43 minutes ago

Applications now open for The Colorado Sun’s 2022 Rise and Shine Journalism Workshop

Up to 25 middle and high school students from across Colorado will be selected to participate in the free virtual summer camp, where they’ll learn what it takes to be a journalist

Education
The Colorado Sun
2 hours ago

“An incredible frustration”: Boulder County fire officials have long sought better wildfire escape routes

The concern about escape paths has gained new urgency after the 2021 Marshall fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County.

Wildfire
Shannon Najmabadi
2 hours ago

“Collision course”: Colorado’s governor opposes heavily lobbied effort to ban flavored tobacco, nicotine products

If passed, House Bill 1064 would siphon as much as $25.2 million in annual tax revenue from Gov. Jared Polis’ signature universal preschool program

Politics and Government
Shannon Najmabadi
2 hours ago

See more stories