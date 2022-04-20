Applications now open for The Colorado Sun’s 2022 Rise and Shine Journalism Workshop

The Colorado Sun has opened applications for its 2022 Rise and Shine Journalism Workshop for up to 25 middle and high school students across Colorado. The program will be held July 18-22 over Zoom.

The Sun introduced the summer camp last year, exposing students to the fundamental skills of journalism — including reporting, writing, filing public records requests, photojournalism and social media management — and teaching them the importance of media ethics. Each student was paired with a professional journalist who mentored them throught the week.

Students selected to participate in the free workshop will learn a similar set of skills in interactive workshops taught by professional reporters, editors, photojournalists and others in the media industry who will help them understand how to begin honing their craft as a journalist.

Participants will learn about different paths and options for pursuing a journalism career and how to transfer good writing, artistic, business and digital skills into good news reporting. They’ll hear from journalists who work for newspapers, online news outlets, and radio and TV stations. They will craft compelling stories, learn how to find sources and ask the right questions, learn how to photograph subjects, learn how to use social media to find story ideas and share their own work, and learn how to take care of their mental health as a journalist — and much more.

This year, the Rise and Shine workshop is open to 25 students who meet the following criteria:

Live in Colorado

Will be in middle or high school in the fall

Have an interest in journalism

Prior experience in student journalism is not required. The Colorado Sun welcomes students of all experience levels, including those who have never considered a career in journalism and are curious about how they can transfer skills and interests into a media career.

Applicants from underrepresented and diverse communities are encouraged to apply. The Colorado Sun will provide assistance to students who may have difficulties accessing a computer or device and a reliable internet connection.

The application is due by 6 p.m. May 31. Participants will be notified no later than June 17.

Submit your application here.

For questions about the workshop, contact reporter Erica Breunlin at erica@coloradosun.com.