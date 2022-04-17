Skip to contents

Crime and Courts

Florissant man kills himself after shooting at neighbors’ homes

No motive was immediately known for the shooting, the sheriff's office said

The Associated Press
12:55 PM MDT on Apr 17, 2022

FLORISSANT — A man was found dead after shooting at the homes of his neighbors in a Colorado mountain community early Sunday, leading residents to be evacuated, authorities said.

The man was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his home in Florissant, about 35 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office said. No one else was injured.

No motive was immediately known for the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

The shots were reported in a wooded neighborhood of homes next to forest land at around 12:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. About 11 residents were evacuated in an emergency tactical vehicle by the SWAT team and the suspect continued to fire shots after the evacuation, the office said.

When deputies entered the suspect’s home, they found multiple firing points set up inside the home, the sheriff’s office said.

The Associated Press

