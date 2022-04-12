Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Education

University of Colorado names Todd Saliman sole finalist for president

Saliman was the system’s chief financial officer and was named CU System interim president in June.

Jason Gonzales, Chalkbeat Colorado
8:32 PM MDT on Apr 12, 2022

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado. More at chalkbeat.org.

University of Colorado System Regents selected Todd Saliman as the sole finalist in its search to find the next president of the four-campus CU System.

The board voted unanimously after about 10 minutes of deliberation to name Saliman the only finalist from an original field of 39 candidates. Saliman was the system’s chief financial officer and was named CU System interim president in June.

“Mr. Saliman demonstrated his ability to work well with the board and bridge the gap between elected officials and the broader university community,” Regent Sue Sharkey said.

Supporters praised Saliman, 55, for his ability to work with different constituencies and his knowledge of the university system, but even before the announcement, Latino advocacy organizations raised concerns about the process. Saliman’s insider status could be both an asset and a deficit as he seeks to rally support and lead the university forward.

Over the next two weeks, Saliman will visit each campus and the system office to answer questions at open forums. He will also meet with school staff and leadership. Members of the CU community will have an opportunity to provide feedback, according to the letter. The board will elect a president the last week of this month.

Read more at chalkbeat.org.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Jason Gonzales, Chalkbeat Colorado

Read More:

The Latest

University of Colorado names Todd Saliman sole finalist for president

Saliman was the system’s chief financial officer and was named CU System interim president in June.

Education
Jason Gonzales, Chalkbeat Colorado
30 minutes ago

Democrats on Colorado Board of Education want LGBTQ issues kept in social studies standards

The seven-member State Board plans to take until the end of the year to finalize the curriculum update

Education
Erica Meltzer, Chalkbeat
30 minutes ago

Police officers shoot, kill suspect in Manitou Springs

A dog with the sheriff's K-9 unit was shot and killed during the confrontation. No officers or deputies were injured.

Crime and Courts
The Associated Press
36 minutes ago

EPA downgrades Colorado’s ozone problem to “severe,” forcing stricter cuts to pollution

The EPA’s long expected move will force North Front Range counties to make changes to gas formula and hundreds of new pollution permits

Environment
Michael Booth
12:58 PM MDT

See more stories