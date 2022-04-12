University of Colorado names Todd Saliman sole finalist for president

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado. More at chalkbeat.org.

University of Colorado System Regents selected Todd Saliman as the sole finalist in its search to find the next president of the four-campus CU System.

The board voted unanimously after about 10 minutes of deliberation to name Saliman the only finalist from an original field of 39 candidates. Saliman was the system’s chief financial officer and was named CU System interim president in June.

“Mr. Saliman demonstrated his ability to work well with the board and bridge the gap between elected officials and the broader university community,” Regent Sue Sharkey said.

Supporters praised Saliman, 55, for his ability to work with different constituencies and his knowledge of the university system, but even before the announcement, Latino advocacy organizations raised concerns about the process. Saliman’s insider status could be both an asset and a deficit as he seeks to rally support and lead the university forward.

Over the next two weeks, Saliman will visit each campus and the system office to answer questions at open forums. He will also meet with school staff and leadership. Members of the CU community will have an opportunity to provide feedback, according to the letter. The board will elect a president the last week of this month.

