Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Water

Nebraska lawmakers approve proposed $500M canal in Colorado

Lawmakers passed the measure with little fanfare and sent it to Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who proposed the idea and is expected to sign it

The Associated Press
11:58 AM MDT on Apr 12, 2022
Interstate 76 and Highway 385 intersect near the South Platte River in Sedgwick County. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that would let the state build a canal in Colorado to divert water out of the South Platte River, a project steeped in fears about the Denver area’s growing water consumption.

Lawmakers passed the measure with little fanfare, 42-4, and sent it to Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who proposed the idea and is expected to sign it.

The legislation will allow the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources to start work on the estimated $500 million canal. They’ve only approved $53.5 million in funding, however, which will force the department to seek more money next year to continue the project.

RELATED: Nebraska wants to build a $500 million canal over the border. Can Colorado stop it?

State officials have said they’ll use the initial money for design work, permitting and purchase options to potentially buy land for the project in the future.

Ricketts announced the plan in January to invoke Nebraska’s right to construct the canal under the South Platte River Compact, a legally binding water-sharing agreement approved by Nebraska, Colorado and Congress in 1923.

Building the canal would give Nebraska the right to claim some of the water in late fall, winter and early spring and store it for use in drier times. Colorado has always fulfilled its obligation to provide at least 120 cubic feet per second of water during the summer irrigation season, but it has no such duty during the non-irrigation season.

Some Nebraska lawmakers have questioned whether the project is necessary.

A spokesman for Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has called the project “a bad-faith attempt to undermine a century-long and successful compact between Colorado and Nebraska and a costly boondoggle for Nebraska taxpayers.”

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

Nebraska lawmakers approve proposed $500M canal in Colorado

Lawmakers passed the measure with little fanfare and sent it to Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who proposed the idea and is expected to sign it

Water
The Associated Press
0 minutes ago

Republicans say Colorado is hurtling toward a possible budget deficit as a dozen new state offices are created

Democrats dismiss the claims as election-year posturing, pointing to money set aside in reserves.

Politics and Government
Shannon Najmabadi
6:00 AM MDT

Record high calls for help are stressing Colorado’s mountain firefighters, emergency responders

Fire chiefs in 15 resort-region fire protection districts report record call volume in 2021 and 2022 as they struggle to hire firefighters, recruit volunteers due to high cost of living and housing prices

Outdoors
Jason Blevins
4:30 AM MDT

Two Coloradans just returned from providing aid in Ukraine. It’s not a matter of if they’ll go back again, but when.

Taras Overchuk and Benito Mares traveled to the war-torn, eastern European country in March

Coloradans
Tatiana Flowers
4:02 AM MDT

See more stories