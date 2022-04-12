Skip to contents

Crime and Courts

Police officers shoot, kill suspect in Manitou Springs

A dog with the sheriff's K-9 unit was shot and killed during the confrontation. No officers or deputies were injured.

The Associated Press
8:25 PM MDT on Apr 12, 2022

MANITOU SPRINGS — An investigation is underway after officers shot and killed a suspect during a confrontation in Manitou Springs.

Police say the suspect, whose name has not been released, was menacing people with a firearm at a business late Monday night and shot at least one round at responding officers. At least one Manitou Springs police officer and at least one El Paso County sheriff’s deputy fired back, killing the suspect.

A dog with the sheriff’s K-9 unit was shot and killed during the confrontation. No officers or deputies were injured.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the shooting. No other details have been released.

The Associated Press

