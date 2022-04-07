Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Education

Douglas County Superintendent Erin Kane steps into new role under spotlight

Kane is the superintendent of Colorado's third largest school district, overseeing nearly 90 schools, 64,000 students and 8,600 employees

Jessica Gibbs
6:42 PM MDT on Apr 7, 2022
Erin Kane began as DCSD's superintendent on March 31. (Jessica Gibbs, Colorado Community Media)

This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM.

Erin Kane sat down at her desk on her last day of work at American Academy and looked around the room. Dozens of photos from her career, framed diplomas on the wall, a stack of books about state education law, all sat untouched. The packing hadn’t begun yet.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

It was March 30 and Kane was poised to sign a contract that day to become Douglas County School District’s next superintendent. The deal included a three-year term, $250,000 annual salary and a proposed start date of March 31.

Morning bled into the afternoon, and despite being happy with the school board’s final offer, Kane had not signed yet. Her day was instead filled with goodbyes and mentally preparing to box up her things to leave the charter school she helped found more than 15 years ago.

Most formative for Kane during her time running the DCSD charter school, comprising three campuses and serving nearly 3,000 preschool through eighth-grade students, she said, was the chance to lead both American Academy and the district as an interim superintendent.

“I have seen through the lens of a charter leader, and I have also seen through the lens of a school district,” she said. “I sort of have this 360-degree view.”

Read more at douglascountynewspress.net.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Jessica Gibbs

Colorado Community Media

Read More:

The Latest

Douglas County Superintendent Erin Kane steps into new role under spotlight

Kane is the superintendent of Colorado's third largest school district, overseeing nearly 90 schools, 64,000 students and 8,600 employees

Education
Jessica Gibbs
1 hour ago

“You’ll never be that self again”: Colorado mass shooting survivors speak about their recovery

Coloradans
McKenna Harford
1 hour ago

Ex-inmate from Nevada convicted in 2nd Colorado hammer killing

Jurors found Alex Ewing guilty in the killing of Patricia Smith in Lakewood in 1984 after more than four hours of deliberations

Crime and Courts
The Associated Press
2:50 PM MDT

These Coloradans faced foreclosure not from their mortgage lender, but from their HOA

More than 2.6 million residents — nearly half of Colorado's population — live in homes governed by a homeowners association. Those HOAs filed more than 2,400 foreclosure cases from January 2018 through February 2022.

Housing
Rocky Mountain PBS
and
ProPublica
1:42 PM MDT

See more stories