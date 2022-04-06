Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Marshall Fire

Louisville allows Marshall fire victims to rebuild under older, less-stringent codes

New building codes include a requirement to have electric vehicle charging infrastructure and all-electric systems

The Associated Press
10:25 AM MDT on Apr 6, 2022
Samaritan's Purse volunteers sift through ashes to look for personal possessions of the Christensen family that remain after the Marshall Fire on Feb. 16, 2022, in Louisville. Samaritan's Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization, provides disaster relief services nationwide. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

LOUISVILLE — The Louisville City Council voted Tuesday night in favor of allowing residents whose homes were significantly damaged or destroyed in the Marshall fire, Colorado’s most destructive wildfire, to rebuild under less-stringent environmental standards.

The council voted 5-2 to allow affected residents to rebuild under the city’s 2018 codes instead of the 2021 codes. The new ordinance will take effect in 30 days.

The council adopted the stricter 2021 codes shortly before the Dec. 30 wildfire ripped through the area, destroying 1,084 homes, including 550 in Louisville, and causing more than half a billion dollars in damage. After the fire, some residents complained that the regulations would add tens of thousands of dollars to the cost of rebuilding.

The updated rules, known as the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code, would have required all newly constructed homes to have electric vehicle charging infrastructure, to be built with better energy efficiency and with all-electric systems and appliances or to be easily upgraded from natural gas to electric systems.

Mayor Ashley Stolzmann, who spearheaded the effort to update the building codes, voted against allowing fire victims to rebuild under the 2018 standards.

“There are several people that have been against taking climate action and have been against the energy codes from the onset, and they have unfortunately used this tragic opportunity to advance their political cause,” she said.

Stolzmann, who said the cost savings of building under the 2018 codes have been exaggerated, went against several councilmembers who said they wanted to remove impediments to rebuilding.

Marshall Fire coverage

Homesites destroyed in the Marshall fire are going up for sale. Who will buy them? >>

Colorado doesn’t have a statewide fire-resistant construction requirement. Critics say it’s time. >>

The minute-by-minute story of the Marshall fire’s wind-fueled tear through Boulder County >>

“Where do we go to escape this?” The Marshall fire is Colorado’s new reality. >>

>> See all stories

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

JetBlue makes offer for Spirit Airlines, could spark bidding war with Denver-based Frontier Airlines

JetBlue is three times bigger than Frontier and nearly twice the size of Spirit

Business
The Associated Press
2 hours ago

Louisville allows Marshall fire victims to rebuild under older, less-stringent codes

New building codes include a requirement to have electric vehicle charging infrastructure and all-electric systems

Marshall Fire
The Associated Press
2 hours ago

Aurora fires police Chief Vanessa Wilson, cites poor management

Police Chief Vanessa Wilson was the first woman to lead the department and was named chief as the city faced scrutiny over Elijah McClain’s death

Crime and Courts
Olivia Prentzel
3 hours ago

A Longmont farm wants to teach people how to grow food under solar panels

Jack’s Solar Garden will use $40,000 from the Boulder County Sustainability Tax to fund educational initiatives

Energy
Margaret Fleming
4:22 AM MDT

See more stories