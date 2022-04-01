Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Marshall Fire

Lawsuit alleges Xcel Energy power line sparked Marshall fire

An Xcel spokeswoman said the company was reviewing the lawsuit but said it has not seen evidence that its equipment ignited the fire

The Associated Press
12:41 PM MDT on Apr 1, 2022
The Marshall Fire continued to burn Thursday night, driven by 110 mph winds, destroying nearly 600 homes in Boulder County. Thursday December 30, 2021. (Jeremy Sparig, Special to The Colorado Sun)

The first lawsuit filed in connection with the Marshall fire, which destroyed over 1,000 homes and other buildings in Boulder County, claims that sparks from a power line started December’s blaze.

The lawsuit filed Thursday against Xcel Energy says that its power lines and equipment were a “substantial factor” in the cause, origin and continuation of the wildfire, which was fanned by intense winds. It says witnesses saw a fire igniting near a power line in the area where authorities say the wildfire started, with one witness videotaping sparks flying from a malfunctioning power line and igniting a fire on the ground that became the wildfire.

A spokesperson for Minneapolis-based Xcel, Michelle Aguayo, said the company was reviewing the lawsuit but said it has not seen evidence that its equipment ignited the fire.

“Our own investigation shows that our equipment in the area of the fire was properly maintained and inspected, consistent with our high standards,” she said.

Authorities have not finished their investigation into what caused the fire, blamed for at least one death, and said Thursday the work is expected to take several more months.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office declined to provide any details about the findings so far but it has previously said it was investigating “any and all potential causes,” including power lines, human activity and old coal mines in the area where coal continues to burn underground.

No images from the video referenced in the lawsuit were included in the filing. KUSA-TV obtained video from a man not involved in the lawsuit that shows a sudden, big puff of smoke coming from a power line at the intersection in the area where the wildfire is suspected of starting but after a fire can already be seen burning nearby.

The lawsuit seeks to be made a class action case, representing people affected by the fire. It was brought by two related businesses, including a store near where the sparking power line was reported, and an anonymous married couple. The store survived the fire and the lawsuit does not provide specific details about how the couple was harmed by the fire.

Marshall Fire coverage

Homesites destroyed in the Marshall fire are going up for sale. Who will buy them? >>

Colorado doesn’t have a statewide fire-resistant construction requirement. Critics say it’s time. >>

The minute-by-minute story of the Marshall fire’s wind-fueled tear through Boulder County >>

“Where do we go to escape this?” The Marshall fire is Colorado’s new reality. >>

>> See all stories

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

Lawsuit alleges Xcel Energy power line sparked Marshall fire

An Xcel spokeswoman said the company was reviewing the lawsuit but said it has not seen evidence that its equipment ignited the fire

Marshall Fire
The Associated Press
30 minutes ago

$14M jury award for Denver protesters could resonate around US

Courts across the nation are weighing more than two dozen similar lawsuits.

Crime and Courts
The Associated Press
2 hours ago

Jury convicts man who shot Elijah McClain protesters while aiming at a Jeep headed toward the crowd

Samuel Young, 24, was found guilty of two counts of second-degree assault, four counts of attempted manslaughter and a single count of illegally discharging his gun

Crime and Courts
The Associated Press
2 hours ago

WATCH: Misinformation vs. The Machine — how to tell fact from fiction

The Colorado Sun and News Literacy Project bring you a three-part series about helping leaders teach others about fact from fiction.

Events
The Colorado Sun
3 hours ago

See more stories