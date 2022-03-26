Skip to contents

Wildfire

South Boulder homes evacuated because of wildfire burning near NCAR

The wildfire comes about three months after the Marshall fire swept across Boulder county, killing two people and destroying roughly 1,000 homes

The Colorado Sun
3:37 PM MDT on Mar 26, 2022
Smoke from a fire burning Saturday afternoon near the National Center for Atmospheric Research. (Boulder police)

A wildfire burning Saturday afternoon near the National Center for Atmospheric Research prompted the evacuation of homes in a large area of south Boulder, including the Table Mesa neighborhood and Eldorado Springs and Sans Souci.

At least 19,000 people were ordered to flee about 8,000 homes.

MORE: See the latest evacuation map here.

Boulder police, which described the fire as “fast moving,” also asked people hiking in the area to evacuate immediately. Gov. Jared Polis said state-contracted firefighting aircraft were being dispatched to the scene.

Authorities said at about 4 p.m. that the fire was moving southeast and burning on about 20 acres. By 5 p.m., the fire’s size was estimated at 60 acres with no containment. By 5:30 p.m., the fire’s size was estimated at 123 acres.

There are no reports of structure damage or injuries.

Eldorado Canyon State Park was closed because of the fire, which is burning amid warm temperatures and gusty winds.

Images from the scene showed smoke rising near the Flatirons.

The wildfire comes about three months after the Marshall fire swept across Boulder county, killing two people and destroying roughly 1,000 homes.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

The Colorado Sun

