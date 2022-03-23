Outdoor Retailer is leaving Denver for Salt Lake City, industry leaders promise to boycott

Outdoor Retailer is moving its twice-a-year trade shows out of Denver and back to Salt Lake City.

The national outdoor trade show with a $45 million annual impact left Utah in 2017 after industry heavyweights blasted the state’s leaders for supporting the reduction of federally-protected national monuments. It will return to its 20-year home in Utah for the January 2023 Snow Show.

Emerald X, the publicly traded owner of the Outdoor Retailer shows announced the return to Salt Lake City on Wednesday. In a statement posted at the trade show’s website, Emerald X said the show is returning to Utah “with a commitment to effecting meaningful change.”

“In reality, leaving after 2017 has not brought the change we had hoped for, so we will push back, not pull back,” reads the announcement. “We firmly believe that staying engaged and collectively contributing to the ongoing discussion, no matter how difficult, is far more constructive.”

Colorado positioned itself as an outdoor industry hub when it landed Outdoor Retailer in 2017. The state had a new outdoor recreation office and a growing roster of outdoor businesses setting up headquarters in the state, including VF Corp. The state’s support of public lands helped secure the show’s five-year contract with Denver’s Colorado Convention Center.

Industry heavyweights — like REI, The North Face and Patagonia — earlier this year promised to boycott future Outdoor Retailer trade shows if Emerald X moved back to Salt Lake City. The state’s opposition to the Biden Administration’s restoration of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments constitute “attacks on national monuments and public lands protections” reads a statement signed by 24 outdoor companies in February, all promising not to return to Salt Lake City.

“Our position on the location of the Outdoor Retailer trade show remains clear and unchanged: The show belongs in a state whose top officials value and seek to protect public lands,” Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert said in the statement.

The Outdoor Retailer Snow Show in January in Denver was a shadow of its former self, with anemic attendance compared to tens of thousands of attendees before the pandemic.

Emerald X has suffered during the pandemic. The operator of more than 140 annual trade shows and events saw revenues collapse since 2019, reaching $146 million in 2021, down from a high of $361 million in 2019. The company reported a net loss of $763 million in 2020 and 2021. The company’s stock has fallen from above $10 a share in early 2020 to around $3.50 in recent months.

“While we have begun to stage live events again, exhibitor participation and attendance at our events remain significantly below pre-pandemic levels,” the company told investors in its annual report filed in February.

COVID is an easy scapegoat for the decimated Outdoor Retailer crowds in Denver in 2021. But the show has struggled as the role of the trade show shifts for outdoor retailer and manufactures who have adapted to the pandemic with technology and less of a reliance on face-to-face business events.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

