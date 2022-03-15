Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Crime and Courts

Denver recorded 96 homicides in 2021, highest since 1981

Domestic violence killings and homicides involving narcotics helped fuel the record number

The Associated Press
9:17 AM MDT on Mar 15, 2022

Denver police say there were 96 homicides in the city last year, the highest number recorded since 1981.

The number of killings spiked in 2020 when police recorded 95 homicides, up from 63 homicides in 2019, The Denver Post reported. Non-fatal shootings also remained more frequent than average in Denver last year, although they dropped from 2020 levels.

“We’re seeing individuals involved in these altercations had firearms with them and they resort to those firearms early on,” said Denver police Cmdr. Matt Clark with the Major Crimes Division. “They’re resolving these conflicts through the use of a firearm.”

The number of homicides has trended upward since 2014, when the city had a record-low 31 killings, according to data collected by The Post. Denver had 100 homicides in 1981, the highest recorded for the city.

The per-capita rate of 13 homicides per 100,000 residents last year is the highest since 2004, when the rate was 16 killings per 100,000, although the current rate still is lower than those recorded in the early 1980s and 1990s.

An analysis by the police department showed that domestic violence killings and homicides involving narcotics helped fuel the record number. The department also attributed 22 homicides to arguments or confrontations that spun out of control.

Criminologists point to a variety of possible factors for the increase in violence, including stress brought on by the pandemic, fallout from the 2020 police protests, a worsening drug-use epidemic and the continuous influx of guns into communities.

Colorado Springs and the Denver suburb of Aurora also also experienced significant increases in homicides in 2020.

Special
Report

Denver doctor helped patients with severe anorexia obtain aid-in-dying medication, spurring national ethics debate

A recent case study shocked psychiatrists across the country and added fuel to a long debate about whether right-to-die laws would lead to state-sanctioned deaths of people with mental illness and disabilities. >> READ

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

Denver recorded 96 homicides in 2021, highest since 1981

Domestic violence killings and homicides involving narcotics helped fuel the record number

Crime and Courts
The Associated Press
30 minutes ago

In the age of social media, a new app aims to help Colorado teens make friends off their phones

The Nod app, piloted across eight school districts, helps students learn ways to form new face-to-face friendships after the pandemic left many isolated and anxious

Education
Erica Breunlin
5:05 AM MDT

An annotated version of the bill to affirm abortion access in Colorado

House Bill 1279 is steadily advancing through the Capitol despite fierce Republican opposition

Politics and Government
Shannon Najmabadi
and
Jesse Paul
4:19 AM MDT

Colorado says gold mine leak above Nederland not a threat to drinking water, but puts new rules on operation

State mine reclamation officials say water leaked from the Cross mine did not threaten drinking water, but also declared the gold site a “designated mining operation.”

Environment
Michael Booth
4:18 AM MDT

See more stories