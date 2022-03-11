Skip to contents

Colorado campaign donation limits stand — for now — after federal court ruling

A federal judge acknowledged that the state’s 2002 restraints may be too low but that a full trial is needed for him to make a determination

Sandra Fish
7:24 AM MST on Mar 11, 2022
A Federal Protective Service officer enters the Alfred A. Arraj Courthouse (AP Photo/P. Solomon Banda)
  • Credibility:

Colorado’s 20-year-old campaign donation limits will remain unchanged — at least for now — after a federal judge late Thursday rejected a request from a group of Republicans for a preliminary injunction immediately suspending the limits.

Individual donors are limited to giving $400 to state legislative candidates and $1,250 to candidates for statewide office. Those limits are among the lowest in the nation.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge John Kane issued the ruling after a hearing that lasted eight hours between Wednesday and Thursday.

“There is no right to give or receive unlimited political contributions” under the First Amendment right to free speech or association, Kane wrote. 

He said a full trial based on more extensive evidence must be held before the donation limits are rejected. “The public has a significant interest in not suffering the reverberations of a federal court order that declares a constitutional referendum unconstitutional on the basis of an incomplete record,” he wrote.

Still, Kane agreed that the donation limits are likely too low, leaving open the possibility they could be overturned after a trial in the coming months.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office and the Democratic majority in the Colorado legislature were preparing to quickly act to enact new limits had Kane overturned the current restraints. Concerns were building that a flood of campaign cash would be channeled to candidates the moment the limits were unwound, which could have reshuffled the 2022 political landscape.

Conservative nonprofit Advance Colorado and the national nonprofit Institute for Free Speech will continue their efforts to overturn the limits set by voters in 2002 at a future trial. The groups say the constraints violate First Amendment speech rights by limiting candidates’ ability to get their messages to voters. 

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Sandra Fish

Special to The Colorado Sun

