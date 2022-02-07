Jefferson County Public Health Executive Director Dawn Comstock resigns

This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM.

Jefferson County Public Health Director Dawn Comstock has resigned.

Comstock offered her resignation during a closed-door Board of Health meeting on Monday. Board members voted unanimously to accept Comstock’s resignation.

Jefferson County Public Health Director Dawn Comstock (CCM photo)

The special Board of Health meeting was held almost entirely in executive session outside of public view. The vote was taken in open session.

Board President Cheri Jahn released a statement about two hours after Comstock’s resignation was accepted.

“Dr. Comstock has been a committed public servant, and this board is grateful for her public health expertise and guidance throughout the past year. She offered her resignation to the JCPH board today, and we have accepted it,” Jahn said. “We will begin the process of transitioning her position once her resignation is complete. We are grateful for Dr. Comstock’s service and look forward to keeping the public updated as we put together a transition team and search for the next director of JCPH.”

