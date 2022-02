U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper joins The Colorado Sun on Monday night to discuss his first year in the U.S. Senate and what comes next.

The Colorado Democrat was elected to Congress in 2020 after serving two terms as Colorado’s governor. Before serving as governor, Hickenlooper served as Denver’s mayor.

The event is moderated by Colorado Sun political editor and reporter Jesse Paul.

You can submit questions for the senator to questions@coloradosun.com.