MAP: Where to find Marshall Fire evacuation zones, centers

BOULDER COUNTY — Wildfires fanned by winds gusting up to 110 mph forced the chaotic evacuation of thousands of people east of Boulder on Thursday. The fires have burned several structures, knocked out power to thousands and injured at least six people who were treated for burns.

The entire towns of Superior and Louisville, home to more than 32,000 people, were evacuated as the Marshall fire closed in.

LIVE UPDATES: As many as 600 homes lost, 6 people injured as Marshall fire quickly spreads across Boulder County

MAP OF EVACUATION ZONES

PRE-EVACUATION NOTICES

UPDATE: 🚨🚨🚨 This is the most up-to-date evacuation map for @broomfield. Yellow is pre-evac and red is mandatory evac. @NMFirePIO pic.twitter.com/QwUKxlgNrA — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) December 31, 2021

A PRE-EVACUATION notice has just been issued by @ArvadaPolice for the Candelas, Leyden Rock, and Whisper Creek communities due to the #MarshallFire. This is a pre-evacuation meaning BE ALERT AND READY TO LEAVE. pic.twitter.com/QFjGocDMMK — Jeffcom911co (@jeffcom911co) December 31, 2021

EVACUATION CENTERS