MAP: Where to find Marshall Fire evacuation zones, centers

Where to find evacuation services and more as grass fires destroy homes in Boulder County

The Colorado Sun
4:30 PM MST on Dec 30, 2021
Smoke from the Marshall Fire seen from Interstate 25 on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

BOULDER COUNTY — Wildfires fanned by winds gusting up to 110 mph forced the chaotic evacuation of thousands of people east of Boulder on Thursday. The fires have burned several structures, knocked out power to thousands and injured at least six people who were treated for burns.

The entire towns of Superior and Louisville, home to more than 32,000 people, were evacuated as the Marshall fire closed in.

LIVE UPDATES: As many as 600 homes lost, 6 people injured as Marshall fire quickly spreads across Boulder County

MAP OF EVACUATION ZONES

PRE-EVACUATION NOTICES

EVACUATION CENTERS

The Colorado Sun

