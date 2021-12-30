MAP: Where to find Marshall Fire evacuation zones, centers

BOULDER COUNTY — Wildfires fanned by winds gusting up to 110 mph forced the chaotic evacuation of thousands of people east of Boulder on Thursday. The fires have burned several structures, knocked out power to thousands and injured at least six people who were treated for burns.
The entire towns of Superior and Louisville, home to more than 32,000 people, were evacuated as the Marshall fire closed in.
- COVID-positive evacuees only >> Mount Calvary Lutheran (3485 Stanford Ct, Boulder)
- YMCA of Northern Colorado (2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette)
- North Boulder Rec Center (3170 Broadway, Boulder)
- Longmont Senior Center (910 Longs Peak Ave., Longmont)
- Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont (large animal shelter)