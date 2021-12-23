Skip to contents

Former police officer charged in shooting death of 17-year-old in Aurora

Adam Holen, 36, was arrested Wednesday in the Nov. 24 shooting in Aurora. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

The Associated Press
7:44 AM MST on Dec 23, 2021

AURORA — A former police officer has been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in suburban Denver last month, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Adam Holen, 36, was arrested Wednesday in the Nov. 24 shooting in Aurora. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Police have said that investigators believed the shooting, which was captured on doorbell camera video, happened after Holen got into an argument with a group of teens over careless driving. Sometime during the argument, both the 17-year-old and Holen pulled out guns and fired shots at each other, police said.

Holen, who once worked as an officer in Greenwood Village, another Denver suburb, was also shot.

After the shooting, police said they needed time to investigate who the primary aggressor was.

Holen was also charged with felony menacing and the prohibited use of a weapon.

