Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Wildfire

Wildfire evacuation orders lifted near Idaho Springs as blaze is contained

Firefighters have contained a 15-acre wildfire that started Sunday

The Associated Press
12:10 PM MST on Dec 6, 2021
Smoke from a wildfire near Idaho Springs on Sunday. (Corinne Westeman, Colorado Community Media)

IDAHO SPRINGS — Firefighters have contained a 15-acre wildfire in a central Colorado mountain community as authorities lifted evacuation orders Monday for residents who were forced to leave their homes a day earlier.

Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers told reporters the fire began Sunday as a structure fire and destroyed two homes, a cabin and a small number of outbuildings. About 20 firefighters were working the fire, about five miles west of Idaho Springs, he said. The cause was under investigation.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

Residents of about two dozen homes were ordered to evacuate as the fire erupted amid high winds Sunday and fed on extremely dry fuels.

The fire was originally estimated at 20 acres, but overflights confirmed its size at 15, Albers said.

In Jefferson County, hand crews expected to contain a 12-acre fire west of the Denver suburban community of Ken Caryl, the Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District said Monday. No structures were threatened. That fire, too, erupted Sunday, and its cause was being investigated.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

Wildfire evacuation orders lifted near Idaho Springs as blaze is contained

Firefighters have contained a 15-acre wildfire that started Sunday

Wildfire
The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Turning outrage into power: How far right lawmakers like Lauren Boebert are changing the GOP

Success in Congress, once measured by bills passed and constituents reached, is now gauged in many ways by the ability to attract attention

Politics and Government
The Associated Press
7:58 AM MST

Skilled workers are needed in the San Luis Valley. A new college program could be an answer.

Students in one of Colorado’s poorest regions will soon be able to get a CSU engineering degree without leaving their hometown

Education
David Gilbert
4:30 AM MST

The final phase of restoration in Glenwood Canyon turns to debris-choked Colorado River

The Colorado Department of Transportation is orchestrating the removal of hundreds of thousands of tons of debris flushed down the walls of Glenwood Canyon in July deluge.

Outdoors
Jason Blevins
4:00 AM MST

See more stories