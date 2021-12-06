Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Outdoors

Colorado man gets 3 years for killing pro bicyclist in crash

Cordell Schneider was convicted in July of vehicular homicide and was sentenced Friday for the March 4, 2020, crash near Marvel that killed Benjamin Sonntag

The Associated Press
7:06 PM MST on Dec 6, 2021

DURANGO — A man who caused a crash that killed a professional cyclist in southwest Colorado has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Cordell Schneider was convicted in July of vehicular homicide and was sentenced Friday for the March 4, 2020, crash near Marvel that killed Benjamin Sonntag, 39, The Durango Herald reported.

Colorado State Patrol investigators said Schneider was driving a pickup at about 69 mph in a 35 mph zone on a dirt road when he crashed into Sonntag, who was riding in the opposite direction.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

“I’m going to send you to prison, in part, because I want to see if that shakes you in a way that you really begin to truly get what has happened here,” District Judge William Herringer told Schneider during the hearing.

While out on bail, Schneider was involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in west Durango in July. Police say he tried to flee the scene on foot, and a witness also reported that Schneider was trying to remove the motorcycle from the road and hide it in a nearby parking lot.

Sonntag came to Durango from Germany and won multiple collegiate national championships for the cycling program at Fort Lewis College, where he graduated in 2010. He continued to race professionally and was sponsored by Team CLIF Bar.

Sonntag’s parents, Irmgard and Klaus, and his brother, Daniel, traveled to Durango from Germany to attend Friday’s hearing.

“Our sadness is never ending, and our tears just won’t dry,” Klaus Sonntag said through a translator.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

Colorado man gets 3 years for killing pro bicyclist in crash

Cordell Schneider was convicted in July of vehicular homicide and was sentenced Friday for the March 4, 2020, crash near Marvel that killed Benjamin Sonntag

Outdoors
The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Colorado auditor finds $73 million in “likely fraudulent” unemployment payments, including to dead people

The Colorado Department of Labor, which has confirmed only $30 million in fraudulent payments, said that the additional cases likely will be “determined to be legitimate.”

Politics and Government
Tamara Chuang
3 hours ago

Wildfire evacuation orders lifted near Idaho Springs as blaze is contained

Firefighters have contained a 15-acre wildfire that started Sunday

Wildfire
The Associated Press
12:10 PM MST

Turning outrage into power: How far right lawmakers like Lauren Boebert are changing the GOP

Success in Congress, once measured by bills passed and constituents reached, is now gauged in many ways by the ability to attract attention

Politics and Government
The Associated Press
7:58 AM MST

See more stories