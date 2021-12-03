Skip to contents

Colorado’s second omicron case identified in Boulder County

A person in Boulder County "with recent travel history to South Africa" tested positive for the variant

Jesse Paul
2:35 PM MST on Dec 3, 2021
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. (Provided by the CDC)
A second case of the omicron COVID-19 variant has been identified in Colorado.

A person in Boulder County “with recent travel history to South Africa” tested positive for the variant, health officials said Friday. Further details on the infected person were not released.

“The individual is currently isolating and (Boulder County Public Health) is working with (the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment) to notify close contacts,” Boulder County Public Health said in a news release.

A number of cases of the variant have been identified across the U.S. in recent days. Colorado’s first case was announced Thursday. Public health authorities said that individual had traveled as a tourist in several countries in southern Africa.

Omicron was first identified in South Africa last week and there’s still a lot experts don’t know about the new variant, including how easily it spreads between people or the severity of symptoms.

Scientists expect to know more about the variant in the coming weeks.

Jesse Paul

