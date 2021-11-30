Skip to contents

Teens charged in shooting that wounded 3 students at Hinkley High School in Aurora

The charges against the three 16-year-old boys in the Nov. 19 shooting at Aurora's Hinkley High School were filed in adult court

The Associated Press
9:35 PM MST on Nov 30, 2021
Evidence markers dot the parking lot of Hinkley High School in Aurora, Colo., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Three people were shot Friday in the parking lot of the school, police said. (Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Colorado via AP)

Three teens were charged Tuesday with attempted murder in a shooting that wounded three students in the parking lot of a suburban Denver high school.

The charges against the three 16-year-old boys in the Nov. 19 shooting at Aurora’s Hinkley High School were filed in regular court but their lawyers will have a chance to argue that they should be prosecuted in juvenile court instead. The Associated Press does not typically name juveniles charged with crimes.

According to court documents, the shooting erupted after they went to the school with guns because of an expected fight with members of a gang. An arrest affidavit says two of the boys are accused of firing from a truck while driving through the parking lot.

Two boys, ages 16 and 17, and a 17-year-old girl were shot but police said their injuries were not life threatening.

The shooting is one of four involving teens in Aurora over about two weeks.

On Nov. 15, six students were wounded in a drive-by shooting near another school. On Nov. 24, a 17-year-old was killed after exchanging fire with a former police officer during an argument about careless driving, police said. On Sunday, five young people ranging in age from 16 to 20 were wounded near a party, police said.

The Associated Press

Teens charged in shooting that wounded 3 students at Hinkley High School in Aurora

The charges against the three 16-year-old boys in the Nov. 19 shooting at Aurora's Hinkley High School were filed in adult court

