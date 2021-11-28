Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Crime and Courts

Five people wounded in Aurora shooting near party

The people shot were all males between 16 and 20 years old. They are all expected to survive.

The Colorado Sun
5:41 AM MST on Nov 28, 2021

Five people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday near a house party in Aurora.

Police say there were called just after midnight to the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Dayton Street where officers found two people who had been shot. Three others showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

“Responding officers also encountered a large crowd of people leaving the area that were believed to have been attending a party,” police said in a news release.

The people who were shot were all males between 16 and 20 years old. They are all expected to survive.

Authorities said they had no suspect information to release.

The shooting comes amid a string of violence in Aurora in recent weeks. Nine people were shot in two different shootings outside of Aurora high schools earlier this month.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
The Colorado Sun

Read More:

The Latest

Five people wounded in Aurora shooting near party

The people shot were all males between 16 and 20 years old. They are all expected to survive.

Crime and Courts
The Colorado Sun
28 minutes ago

How Colorado Ballet reimagined costumes for the “Nutcracker” — and saved pandemic-struck designers and makers

When decades-old finery needed replacing, the company began a long-distance dance to fashion new ensembles, creating its own industry stimulus.

Culture
Mark Jaffe
1 hour ago

What Colorado book sellers have on their night stands

Ideas for your next great read

Bookstore Recommendations
The Colorado Sun
3 hours ago

SunLit Interview: A character from his mother’s childhood piqued Peter Meech’s interest in Billy the Kid

A retired Pueblo dentist claimed to have been an outlaw. Meech ran with the storyline to write his first novel, "Billy (the Kid)."

SunLit
Colorado Humanities & Center for the Book
3 hours ago

See more stories