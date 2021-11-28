Five people wounded in Aurora shooting near party

Five people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday near a house party in Aurora.

Police say there were called just after midnight to the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Dayton Street where officers found two people who had been shot. Three others showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

“Responding officers also encountered a large crowd of people leaving the area that were believed to have been attending a party,” police said in a news release.

The people who were shot were all males between 16 and 20 years old. They are all expected to survive.

Authorities said they had no suspect information to release.

The shooting comes amid a string of violence in Aurora in recent weeks. Nine people were shot in two different shootings outside of Aurora high schools earlier this month.