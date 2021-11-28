Aurora students will have to stay on campus during lunch after recent shootings

AURORA — After recent shootings involving teens in Aurora, the public school system has decided students will have to stay on campus during lunch break at least for the next several weeks.

All high schools in Aurora will have closed campuses beginning Monday and continuing at least through winter break, an Aurora Public Schools spokesperson told KCNC-TV in Denver.

The announcement was made Saturday at a vigil held at Nome Park, where six students from Aurora Central High School were shot and injured on Nov. 15. Two arrests have been made.

Four days later, three more students were injured in a shooting in the parking lot at Hinkley High School. Three arrests have been made in that case.

Aurora schools will have additional security and mental health support for students when they return to classes after the Thanksgiving break, Superintendent Rico Munn said in a letter to the community.