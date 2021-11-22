Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Education

Denver reports nearly all school staff vaccinated, but 108 could lose jobs

Superintendent Alex Marrero said that 99.1% of the district’s more than 13,700 employees had complied with the city health order to get the COVID-19 shots or an exemption.

Melanie Asmar, Chalkbeat
6:30 AM MST on Nov 22, 2021

Nearly all Denver Public Schools employees are now vaccinated following a mandate from the city. Superintendent Alex Marrero said Thursday that 99.1% of the district’s more than 13,700 employees had complied with the city health order to get the COVID-19 shots or an exemption.

But 108 employees are set to lose their jobs on Jan. 2 if they don’t get vaccinated or obtain an exemption before then. The school board on Thursday formally terminated the employees, but left open a window for them to get vaccinated and keep their jobs.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

The vast majority of compliant employees have gotten the vaccine. Data shared with the school board showed that as of Nov. 8, fewer than 4% of employees had been granted a religious or medical exemption. The district has been requiring unvaccinated employees to get tested for COVID every week on their own time through COVIDCheck Colorado, which offers free testing.

The long timeline to terminate non-compliant employees makes it hard to know how the vaccine mandate will affect staffing in the 90,000-student district, which is experiencing the same shortages as many districts across the country.

The 108 non-compliant employees include 34 paraprofessionals, 12 food service workers, 11 custodians, and 11 transportation workers, according to a list provided by a district spokesperson. They also include six members of the teachers union, whose members are classroom teachers, school counselors, career and technical instructors, and others.

Read more at Chalkbeat.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!

Melanie Asmar, Chalkbeat

Senior Reporter — Chalkbeat Colorado

Read More:

The Latest

Denver reports nearly all school staff vaccinated, but 108 could lose jobs

Superintendent Alex Marrero said that 99.1% of the district’s more than 13,700 employees had complied with the city health order to get the COVID-19 shots or an exemption.

Education
Melanie Asmar, Chalkbeat
3 hours ago

The alleged killer thought no one would miss him. But the “reading man” has been missed — and now memorialized.

Warren Barnes read most days in an alley near a downtown bookstore. Now his chair, filled with books, is a permanent fixture.

Coloradans
Nancy Lofholm
4:27 AM MST

Schools, pediatricians look to make up lost ground on non-COVID vaccinations

Only 41% of Black children who were 18 months old were up to date on vaccinations in fall of 2020, compared with 57% of all children of that age.

Health
Kaiser Health News
3:48 AM MST

A deep dive into the electorate in Colorado’s super competitive new 8th Congressional District

The race to represent the district will likely draw national attention and millions of dollars as Democrats try to defend their slim majority in the U.S. House and Republicans gear up for a big push to win back the chamber

Politics and Government
Jesse Paul
3:30 AM MST

See more stories