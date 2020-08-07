What’d I Miss?: Surviving the not-so-friendly skies

Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.
< Previous | Start from the beginning |
A growing body of research asserts that racism and discrimination may be playing a larger factor than previously thought in elevating risks for obesity and chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer among people of color. Can yoga help?
Trump says his executive orders, which will almost certainly be challenged in court, “will take care of pretty much this entire (economic) situation” facing the country. Not even close.Opinion
With less than three months to go, the noticeable lack of polling available to the public suggests that Sen.Cory Gardner is in serious troubleOpinion